Bomb threats strike several gov’t agencies, LGUs on Feb 12

MANILA, Philippines — Several offices of national government agencies and local government units (LGU) received bomb threats on Monday, authorities said.

The San Marcelino Public Information Office revealed on social media that the Department of Education’s (DepEd) division office in Bataan got information that a bomb scare hit some schools within the province.

DepEd consequently issued a memorandum suspending classes in Bataan as authorities checked the premises of affected schools.

The Bataan Police Provincial Office said other government agencies in Bataan received a similar threat and that it has deployed its explosive and canine unit to thoroughly assess the areas.

The local government of Iba in Zambales province also suspended classes in all public and private schools, as well as work in all government offices, within the municipality after it received a bomb threat.

No details were provided on how the LGU received the warning.

In a text message sent to INQUIRER.net, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. confirmed that their Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) director received a bomb threat via email.

The email’s time stamp in the inbox was 3:31 a.m. but the recipient read it at 8 a.m., he noted.

Solidum said the PCIEERD department is located at DOST’s Science Heritage Building, along with the National Academy of Science and Technology and Science Education Institute offices.

Employees of the agency were advised to vacate the area around 10 a.m. on Monday to give way for inspection. They were allowed to return to the office around noon after investigation showed no signs of any explosives in the area.

Also on Monday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources central office in Quezon City halted operations due to a bomb threat.

However, the Quezon City Police District said: “Upon conducting paneling operations and thorough inspections, the results yielded negative and no signs of any bombs or any Improvised Explosive Device was found thereat.”

QCPD said the reported bomb threat was attributed to an alleged Japanese lawyer, Takahiro Karasawa – the same name involved in seven bomb threats logged on December 5, 2023.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a thorough investigation on these bomb threats.

“There should be no place for pranks or spreading fear among our people,” Remulla said in a statement.

“Let this be a warning to those behind this that we will not tolerate such acts and we will go after you with the full extent of the law,” the head of the Department of Justice added.

