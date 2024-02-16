NBA: Tucker, Clippers forward, fined for public trade demand

By: Agence France Presse February 16,2024 - 12:11 PM

NBA fines Clippers forward Tucker for public trade demand

Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Thursday for making public comments earlier this month about wanting to be traded to another team.

The 38-year-old American made remarks to several reporters about his desire to be sent to another club before the NBA’s trade deadline a week ago.

The punishment was the largest fine imposed by the league upon a player this season and the biggest since Clippers teammate James Harden was fined $100,000 for similar remarks last August.

Tucker was part of a blockbuster three-team November trade that sent Harden and Tucker from Philadelphia to the Clippers.

Tucker, who helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA Finals, has not played for the Clippers since November 27 and has averaged only 1.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over 15 contests this season for the Clippers and 76ers combined.

Entering the break for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game at Indianapolis, the Clippers are 36-17, third in the Western Conference.

