Mandaue drug bust yields shabu worth P6.8M, nets HVI

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Around 1 kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million was confiscated from a high-value individual during a buy-bust operation conducted in Zone 7, Barangay Mantuyong, in Mandaue City at 12:20 a.m on Friday, February 16.

The High Value Individual (HVI) was identified as 57-year-old Sydney Tanggarorang Dialimas Alyas Rack Rack a resident of Rizal St. in Carcar City, Cebu.

READ: Mandaue drug bust: P6.97M shabu seized, HVI nabbed

Mandaue drug bust suspect

Dialimas was allegedly involved in illegal drug trading, said the MCPO in a statement.

Dialimas allegedly can dispose of about 500 grams of shabu a week with a customer network in the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay.

Dialimas was also allegedly found to have been involved in serious offenses. His criminal records include imprisonment in 1984 for robbery, released in 1991 from the new Bilibid Person. From 1994 to 2002 he was also imprisoned for illegal possession of firearms and from 2010 to 2023 for homicide in Abuyog Penal Colony.

READ: Man, his nephew caught with over P2M ‘shabu’ in Cebu City drug bust

Drug supply chain

MCPO Director Maribel Getigan said that the apprehension Dialimas would have a significant impact on the supply chain and that illegal drugs in his areas of distribution would decrease.

Getigan said that MCPO would continue their intensified campain against illegal drugs and other police operations to maintain the city’s peace and order.

Last week, around P7.6 million worth of shabu were also confiscated from two high value individuals.

“Dili na sila dapat magpadayun dinhi sa Mandaue kay ang PNP sa Mandaue is really working, makuha sila,” said Getigan.

(They should not continue their operations in Mandaue because the PNP in Mandaue is really working, they will be caught.)

READ: 2 drugs suspects busted, P34-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP