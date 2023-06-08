Gaballo to fight Bravo as he eyes another world title shot this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Council (WBC) and former World Boxing Association (WBA) interim world bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo will go up against fellow Filipino Michael “Chieftain” Bravo on June 17, 2023, at the Elorde Ballroom in Metro Manila.

Gaballo, who is on a comeback journey, hasn’t been seen fighting in the ring since October where he wrested the vacant WBC Asian Continental and World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight straps from Ricardo Sueno via a second round technical knockout in General Santos City.

READ: World champ Tapales eyes historic feat

This time, Sanman Boxing Promotions will pit Gaballo against Bravo as part of his preparation for a possible world title shot later this year or next year.

“With his sights set on a world title shot later this year or early next year, Gaballo sees this stay-busy fight as the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills and make a statement in the division,” stated Sanman Boxing’s post.

Gaballo is one of the Philippines’ top prospects, having fought for the world title in 2021 against then WBC world bantamweight champion and fellow Filipino Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr.

READ: Gaballo to fight Thai boxer in title eliminator bout for WBC world bantamweight belt

This time, Gaballo will get his mettle tested by another up-and-comer in Bravo.

The 30-year-old Bravo of Kidapawan City, North Cotabato has a record of 14 wins with seven knockouts, and two defeats.

Former PBF champ Bravo

Bravo is the former Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight champion. He recently defeated Ernesto Camiguing via a fourth round TKO in his hometown last February.

His most recent defeat was against Giemel Magramo via a seventh round stoppage last March in Manila for the WBO Oriental flyweight title.

On paper, the 26-year-old Gaballo has most of the advantage. Gaballo has an 81 percent knockout percentage from his 25 wins, 21 knockout records, with only one defeat.

Before losing to Donaire, Gaballo was making waves in the United States boxing scene after defeating Emmanuel Rodriguez for the WBC interim world bantamweight title, and before that, three wins in the U.S and one in Mexico.

However, his unbeaten winning streak came to a close when Donaire Jr. defeated him via a fourth round knockout in Carson City, California in 2021.

ALSO READ

Gaballo scores TKO win against Sueno, bags WBO reg’l title

Gaballo returns to ring with fight against Sueno for Asia Continental titles

International Boxing Association to be stripped of recognition–IOC

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP