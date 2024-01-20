Gaballo faces Indonesian in February in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former interim world champion Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo ends his eight-month hiatus with a regional title bout in Manila on February 13, 2024.

This will be Gaballo’s fight since June 17, 2023, where he won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight title against fellow Filipino Michael Bravo via a split decision at the Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Paranaque City.

This time, he will defend the same title against Indonesian Flasidus Nuno in a 10-rounder bout at the Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City, Metro Manila.

Nuno won’t be a pushover opponent, as he holds a promising 8-1-2 (win-loss-draw) record with six knockouts. Nuno boasts a 75 percent knockout percentage in his young career.

The Indonesian prospect hasn’t tasted defeat since his debut fight in 2017, where he lost by points. He went on to win eight bouts and had two draws, which yielded him the Indonesia Boxing Association (IBA) bantamweight title and the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver bantamweight title.

This will be an acid test for Nuno as he faces what could possibly be his toughest opponent in Gaballo, who is the former WBO interim world bantamweight champion who has a more experienced record of 26 wins and 21 knockouts, with one defeat.

Compared to Nuno’s 75 percent knockout percentage, Gaballo has a more dangerous 81 percent K.O. percentage. His lone defeat was from former four-division world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. last December 2021 in Carson City, California, via a fourth-round knockout.

Gaballo of Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City challenged Donaire for the WBC world bantamweight title in a rare all-Filipino world title clash.

