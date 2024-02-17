Cebu City: DEPW completes 7 projects worth P26.5M, 27 more to follow

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) in Cebu City has already completed the implementation of seven projects amounting to P26.5 million, while 27 more are already in the pipeline.

Engineer Niva Bayucot, acting head of DEPW, said that the seven projects were funded from the Local Development Fund (LDF).

In an interview with the Cebu City News and Information, Bayucot said that the 27 projects other projects amount to P269 million and will also be funded from the LDF.

During the ‘Dalan sa Kalambuan’ teleradyo program aired over the Sugboanon Channel on Friday, Feb. 16, Bayucot said that the contractors of the seven completed projects in Cebu City made a formal turnover on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Engineer Liova Gabriel, head of DEPW’s construction services division, said these include a road concreting project in Brgy. Suba, along with two in Pasil, and two more in Tisa.

The project in Suba, Cebu City amounted to P14.1 million while the two projects in Brgy. Pasil cost P5 million each. The road projects in Suba was worth P3.8 million each.

“Swerte kaayo ta nga duna ta’y mayor nga mapinanggaon natong tanan. Tanan natong mga barangay duna gyud aning mga concreting projects,” said Pasil barangay captain Francisco de Gracia Jr.

“Talagsaon kaayo ang mayor nga daghan kaayong nahimo para sa atoang barangay,” he added.

Gabriel also mentioned that the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Brgy. Basak Pardo and the renovated and restored Basak San Nicolas Health Center were turned over by the contractors on Feb. 15.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama witnessed the turnover of the P1.4 million government-renovated health center in Brgy. Basak San Nicolas, and the P1 million MRF in Basak Pardo.

Moreover, Basak Pardo barangay captain Dave Tumulak said that their barangay will immediately use the new MRF to process recyclables or reusable garbage into compost.

In addition, Rama made a commitment to implement more road improvement projects with drainage components in all of the city’s 80 barangays.

He intends to especially prioritize the rural barangays under his administration’s “Operation Dugtong,” which aims to link mountain barangays by ficing roads that were damaged by soil erosion.

