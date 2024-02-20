2 King Cobras killed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two King Cobras were recently spotted and killed in a Cebu City barangay heightening fears about the highly venomous reptiles’ presence in the city.

It has been two months since cobra sightings started in Cebu. However, this recent encounter is expected to draw more concern given that they occurred in one if not the biggest barangay in Cebu City and with two cobras sighted.

The King Cobras, locally known as banakon, were captured along with a Boiga cynodon, commonly known as a dog-toothed cat snake, by residents in Sapangdaku, Cebu City, on Monday, February 19.

In a Facebook post, a resident shared photos of the deceased reptiles, including the two King Cobras that had been decapitated, seeking help in identifying the three snakes.

The majority of respondents including snake experts identified them as mentioned.

CDN Digital has already reached out to the owner of the photos and is still awaiting a response for an update on the snake encounter.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-7, the recent sightings of King Cobras are attributed to their mating season which is from January to April.

The gradual effect of El Niño has also been identified as a major contributor to their emergence, as the ground temperature changes.

Despite the numerous sightings in Cebu, veterinary experts have urged local residents not to kill these reptiles unless they pose a direct threat. This is because these species do not typically attack unless provoked.

Moreover, they play a significant role in the ecosystem, particularly in maintaining the balance of snake populations, as King Cobras prey on other snakes including venomous ones.

They also help control rodent populations, which can be found in residential areas.

In addition to their environmental role, King Cobras are considered threatened species due to their dwindling numbers.

Therefore, experts say, it is essential to handle their presence with care and respect for their conservation.

READ: SEA SNAKES MAY HAVE EVOLVED TO SEE COLORS AGAIN

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP