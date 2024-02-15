King cobra ‘believed’ to attack man, killed in Danao, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A king cobra, locally known as “banakon,” was killed after a resident believed that the snake would attack him at that time, in Proper Guinacot in Danao City, Cebu.

In a Facebook post last February 13, Kemoy Ypanto, a resident of Proper Guinacot, shared a photo displaying only the decapitated head of the snake, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the species.

The majority of responders then confirmed it to be a king cobra.

According to Ypanto, on that day, he was about to step outside his house to check on his chickens when he noticed a snake slithering toward them. As he approached closer, he attempted to deter it away by throwing a pebble, but instead, the snake stood up and poised to attack.

Ypanto quickly retreated to the safety of his house to avoid being bitten. From there, he observed the snake moving towards some bushes, prompting him to set fire to the bushes to drive the snake away.

However, despite his attempts, the snake returned to his vicinity, leading Ypanto to kill it and decapitate it to prevent any further harm.

Another king cobra was also killed in Barangay Mulao in Compostela, Cebu on Wednesday, February 14.

A resident of Compostela reported that around 1 p.m., students on their way to school spotted the cobra. Concerned for the safety of other residents who might traverse the same route, the resident decided to kill it to ward off further risk.

Meanwhile, despite the increase in king cobra sightings in Cebu, a local veterinary doctor has urged for the preservation of these creatures, emphasizing that they do not typically attack humans unless provoked.

Dr. Alice Utlang, Cebu City’s special assistant on veterinary, agriculture, and fishery concerns, stressed that king cobras, locally known as ‘banakon,’ were harmless animals.

Utlang further explained that king cobras were also critically endangered species and faced the risk of extinction due to their dwindling numbers.

