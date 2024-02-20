Quiboloy told to appear in Senate, House inquiries

The Senate and the House of Representatives each summoned Apollo Quiboloy, founder and leader of Davao City-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) sect, to appear in their respective inquiries on the allegations against him and his Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

“Yes, the subpoena against Apollo Quiboloy is out. No matter how loud the political noise is, the stronger call for justice should prevail,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality, said on Monday.

The senator warned the KOJC leader that a subpoena was “stronger than an invitation” and “he needs to follow it,” or he might risk being found in contempt of the Senate and face arrest.

Hontiveros thanked Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri for signing the summons against Quiboloy, who has snubbed both inquiries by the two chambers.

The House led by Speaker Martin Romualdez released its own subpoena on Monday requiring his presence at the March 12 hearing of the legislative franchises committee.

The panel is investigating SMNI’s alleged violations of the terms of its franchise, including making threats against a lawmaker and spreading disinformation.

Still in the country

At a briefing after the Senate hearing, Hontiveros noted reports last week that Quiboloy had already left for China.

But Bureau of Immigration (BI) legal division chief Arvin Cesar Santos told the panel there were no records of Quiboloy leaving the Philippines since his last return on July 22, 2023.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval confirmed this, saying: “As per record, he is in the country.”

Also on Monday, Hontiveros’ committee heard more testimonies from former KOJC members alleging physical and other forms of abuse by Quiboloy or his associates, as well as possession of weapons.

One witness, “Rene,” whose real name was not disclosed to protect his identity, said he had worked as a landscaper at Glory Mountain compound—Quiboloy’s “prayer mountain” near Mt. Apo.

ALSO READ: Dutertes left with bag of guns after visit at Quiboloy’s Glory Mountain – witnes

He said he once saw the KOJC leader carrying with him “a big bag loaded with different kinds of guns, which he would lay on the ground inside a tent beside his mansion.”

The witness also claimed he was slapped and beaten by Quiboloy whenever he was displeased with his work. He also said he suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a high-ranking KOJC official.

Grandson

Testifying via livestream from a Philippine Embassy in an undisclosed country, another witness, “David,” who claimed to be a grandchild of Quiboloy, said he was detained and tortured, along with several others, after he was accused of being in a romantic relationship, which was prohibited by the organization.

“They put me in a cell… They put chili in our eyes… they put chili in my genitals,” an emotional David said, adding it was Quiboloy who ordered it.

In the Jan. 23 hearing, three women, including two Ukrainians, accused Quiboloy of sexually abusing them as a form of religious sacrifice.

Quiboloy has denied the claims and challenged his accusers to file criminal charges against him. —WITH REPORTS FROM JEANNETTE I. ANDRADE AND DONA Z. PAZZIBUGAN INQ

