Dutertes left with bag of guns after visit at Quiboloy’s Glory Mountain – witness

MANILA, Philippines — A former Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJOC) member linked former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte to sect leader Apollo Quiboloy, who is being investigated for his alleged crimes.

During a public hearing of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality on Monday, “Rene” – a former KJOC landscaper at Quiboloy’s Glory Mountain and alleged witness-survivor to the pastor’s supposed crimes – claimed that he saw the Dutertes visit the property and carry a bag of firearms as they left.

“Ako po ay naging landscaper ni Quiboloy sa Glory Mountain at doon ko na po naranasan ang pananakit mismo sa kamay ni Quiboloy. ‘Pag hindi po siya nagandahan sa aming landscape sa mansyon niya, sinasampal niya kami at hinahampas. Mga apat na beses siguro ito sa isang linggo,” Rene said.

(I became Quiboloy’s landscaper at Glory Mountain and that’s where I experienced the pain at Quiboloy’s hand. When he thinks that the landscape at his mansion is not beautiful, he slaps us and hits us. It’s maybe four times a week.)

“Sa Glory Mountain, pag dumadating si Quiboloy sakay ng chopper, may dala po siyang malalaking bag na laman po ang iba-ibang uri ng baril at nilalatag po ito sa tent na katabi po ng mansyon niya. Minsan po pumupunta doon din si former President Rodrigo Duterte at former Davao Mayor Sara Duterte. Pag umaalis na sila doon sa Glory Mountain, dala na po nila yung mga bag na siya pong bag na nilalagyan po ng mga baril,” he emphasized.

(At Glory Mountain, when Quiboloy arrives in a chopper, he has big bags full of different types of guns and lays them out in the tent next to his mansion. Sometimes former President Rodrigo Duterte and former Davao Mayor Sara Duterte also go there. When they were leaving Glory Mountain, they were carrying the same bags that were used to store guns.)

Later, Senator Risa Hontiveros, who was presiding over the hearing as panel chair, asked Rene to repeat his earlier testimony that he saw the Dutertes in the Glory Mountain.

Hontiveros even reminded Rene that he is under oath and he cannot lie. But Rene did not budge.

“Yes po, madam chair. Nakikita ko sila sa Glory Mountain,” he said.

(Yes po, madam chair. I see them at Glory Mountain.)

Asked how he was able to determine that the contents of the bag were guns, Rene explained that these firearms were usually laid out by Quiboloy himself.

“Kasi kapag pumupunta po si Quiboloy doon sa Glory Mountain sakay ng chopper, meron po siyang dalang malalaking bag. Tapos ‘yung bag po from helipad, sinasakay n’ya po doon…dinadala niya sa mansyon n’ya tapos after nilalatag po sa ground – may tent po [sa] mansyon n’ya tapos doon po nilalatag ang iba’t ibang uri ng baril,” Rene explained.

(Because when Quiboloy goes to Glory Mountain in a chopper, he has big bags with him. Then the bag from the helipad, he takes it there…he brings it to his mansion and then lays it on the ground – there is a tent [at] his mansion and it’s where the different types of guns are laid out.)

INQUIRER.net has sought Vice President Sara Duterte and Quiboloy’s legal counsel Atty. Ferdinand Topacio to comment on the allegation, but they have yet to respond as of writing.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s team – specifically the former chief executive’s known legal counsel Salvador Panelo as well as his ex-executive secretary Salvador Medialdea – have also yet to reply on INQUIRER.net’s query.

Rene: In 2021, I left KJOC

Rene, who was purportedly subjected to forced labor and physical abuse, left the religious organization in 2021.

“Buong-buo ang loob ko at kahit natatakot ako ay sabi ko, hindi na ako magpapapigil pa. Noong una ay ayaw nila ako payagan, pero sa kalaunan ay pumayag sila matapos ko sabihin na kakasuhan ko si Tina San Pedro,” he explained.

(I am fully decided and even though I’m scared I said, I won’t hold back any longer. At first they didn’t want to allow me, but eventually they agreed after I said that I would sue Tina San Pedro.)

But before he was able to permanently leave the KJC, Rene said he was cautioned against talking about KJOC – especially things he learned in the Glory Mountain – and threatened that he will be jailed and “will disappear from Earth” if he did.

“Nanahimik ako ng ilang taon at bitbit ko ang trauma ng aking pinagdaanan. Lalo pa na ako ay member ng LGBTQ community,” he noted.

(I kept quiet for a few years and carried the trauma of what I went through. Especially since I am a member of the LGBTQ community.)

RELATED STORIES

Duterte ally Apollo Quiboloy indicted for sex trafficking in US

Duterte admits receiving gifts from Quiboloy

Quiboloy: Sara Duterte is ‘God’s chosen’ for the presidency

House panel summons televangelist Quiboloy for SMNI franchise probe

Probe on Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ sought in Senate

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP