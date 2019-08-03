Quiboloy: Sara Duterte is ‘God’s chosen’ for the presidency

MANILA, Philippines — For Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has already been chosen by God to follow the footsteps of her father, President Rodrigo to become the country’s next leader.

During Quiboloy’s television program “Give Us This Day” aired Friday, a viewer asked the international evangelist and founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, if he sees the Davao City mayor and presidential daughter as future Chief Executive.

“Well, I think the presidency is a gift from God,” the pastor answered. “It is God who determines it. You don’t aspire for it.”

“Many in our experiences, [those] who aspire for it, where are they now? But for those who don’t aspire for it, God gave it to them, like our current president. And I believe that our mayor here is chosen for that also.”

Although he refused to elaborate about it, he added: “But in the coming days, I will pray to God na kung ‘yung pinakita ng Diyos sa akin ay ayun ‘yun, I will be very, very glad.”

“I believe Mayor Sara here, God has a big, big plan for her. And this is for the Philippines.” The Davao City mayor was Quiboloy’s guest in his program.

In the past, the presidential daughter said that she has not closed the door on the possibility of running for the Presidency, saying that she will wait and decide by January 2021.

However, if the President would have his way, he said he will not allow the Davao City mayor to aspire for the country's highest elected position. But when asked if she indeed has plans to join the 2022 presidential race, Duterte-Carpio did not directly answer the question but instead replied: "Everything will be easier in the plan of God." "Before I think about that, I should ask God first if this is for me. Basin mapareho ta sa med school ug law school. Bagsak med school so balhin tag law school (Maybe this would be like medical school and law school. I failed in medical school so I transferred to law school)," she added, basing it from her personal experience. "Siguro para hindi tayo magkamali, we need to pray for wisdom on how to go about it and how to decide."