Jaya ug mga kauban naaksidente sa US samtang padong sa concert ni Regine

Nabanggaan ang gisakyan nga SUV sa singer nga si Jaya samtang nagbyahe kini padong sa Graton Casino and Resort, Golf Course Dr W, Rohnert Park sa California aron sa pagtan-aw sa unta sa concert ni Regine Velasquez.

Kauban ni Jaya ang iyang higala nga doktora og pipila ka mga paryente niini.

Sa iyang Instagram post, miingon si Jaya nga kusog ang pagkaigo sa likod nga bahin sa ilang sakyanan tungod kay natangtang ang bumper niini.

Gidala pud sila sa mga medic sa ospital aron mahiling ang kahimtang sa ilang panlawas.

“On a ride from Sacramento, California, on the way to Graton Casino to see my friends and watch Regine V’s concert…when all of a sudden we get into a car collision,” caption ni Jaya sa iyang post.

“My friends Dr. Josephine Weber was driving and with us was Auntie Merly Escolta (her cousin) when suddenly we get hit from the back. I am doing ok but my friends are being checked and they will be alright, by God’s grace.”

Daku ang pasalamat ni Jaya sa Ginoo kay wala sila magkaserious injuries sa maong aksidente.

“Thank you Jesus for sending us divine protection and covering us with your blood. It could’ve been super worse. I’m glad Doc and Auntie Merls are ok.”

“Thank you Lord for making it another day. I am grateful for your mercy and grace. Praise your Holy name.”

Iyang tambag sa mga commuters, “Please wear your seatbelts, AT ALL TIMES WHEN YOU ARE IN A VEHICLE, especially if you’re a back seat passenger.”

Tungod sa maong aksidente, wala na sila makaadto pa sa concert ni Regine.

“Oh my goodness are you ok??” mensahe ni Regine sa pagkahibaw niini sa nahitabo sa iyang higala.

Mitubag si Jaya, “Love you Mare sorry di ako nakarating sa concert mo and thank you Pare @ogiealcasid.”

Pipila pud ka mga higala ni Jaya sa industriya ang mipaabot sa ilang kabalaka sa nahitabo niya kauban na ang ilang mga pag-ampo.

Si Vina Morales miingon, “My love and prayers to all of you dai. God is Good all the Time.”

Ang “It’s Showtime” host nga si Amy Perez Castillo nagkanayon, “Thank you Jesus! Ingat Mare @jaya God bless.”

Midugang si Shyr Valdez, “Praise God for this grace that you are ok. Will pray for your friends Sis. Ingat. Love you Luisa.”

Si Erick Santos nga kauban ni Jaya sa Cornerstone Entertainment miingon, “Praise God you are all okay Ate Iyay (praying hands emoji).

Bisan si Dra. Vicki Belo nagkanayon, “Praying that everyone will be ok. No injuries to the heart and mind. May God bless you and keep you safe always.”

