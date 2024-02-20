DepEd announces gradual return to old school calendar starting SY 2024-2025

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday announced the gradual return of the old school break starting next school year (SY).

DepEd made the pronouncement through Department Order No. 003 S. of 2024.

Based on the order, the adjusted end date of the current SY 2023 to 2024 shall be on May 31, 2024.

Originally, the end of SY 2023 to 2024 was supposed to be June 14.

Meanwhile, the start of SY 2024 to 2025, on the other hand, will be on Monday, July 29, and then end on Friday, May 16, 2025.

RELATED STORIES

Back to old school calendar?

DepEd urged: Let SY 2024-2025 return to old school calendar

CHED: No more Senior High School program in SUCs, LUCs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP