DepEd urged: Let SY 2024-2025 return to old school calendar

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) should revert School Year 2024-2025 to the old school calendar, a House legislator said Saturday.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers said the return to a June-March school calendar “is a huge leap forward for our students, parents, and teachers” amid worsening climate change. He also noted that going back to the old school calendar would be a big boost to domestic tourism.

“With the worsening climate change, they need not suffer under extreme conditions and risk their health,” Barbers said in a statement Saturday.

“With summer vacation returning, our domestic tourism will have a most needed boost as families can again enjoy going on vacations around the country, a tradition that was lost when the school calendar was changed years ago. This will greatly contribute to the recovery of the local economy,” he also said.

Barbers added that the old school calendar could allow the youth to help their parents whose livelihood involves farming during harvest time.

Barbers expressed confidence that Vice President and concurrent DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte will heed the call.

“Children can enjoy playing outside once again, something they lost when the break fell during the rainy season. Playing is vital in the social formation of the children. It is not a trivial matter and we know that VP Sara fully understands. Let us all hope that she will make the right decision in restoring our culture and traditions,” he said.

