CHED: No more Senior High School program in SUCs, LUCs

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has affirmed its decision to stop senior high school programs in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local universities and colleges (LUCs) nationwide.

In a document obtained by INQUIRER.net on Tuesday but was dated December 18, CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera III said the engagement of SUCS and LUCs in basic education through senior high school shall be limited to the K-12 transition period which is from SY 2016-2017 to SY 2020-2021 only.

“The Department of Education has already issued a notice, through Private Education Assistance Committee, that beginning SY 2023-2024, there should be no more Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education and Teachers in Private Education beneficiaries from SUCs/LUCs, except those who will be entering Grade 12 in SY 2023-2024 to finish their basic education and that SUCS and LUCs with laboratory school can accept enrolled but will no longer receive vouchers,” CHED’s memorandum reads.

The memorandum then directed SUC presidents and officers-in-charge to bring their respective SUC Board of Regents and Board of Trustees to the discontinuance of the program, saying there is no longer legal basis to fund it.

In a separate statement issued Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said the move to discontinue the program is in line with the mandate of the country’s higher education institutions (HEIs).

“While they were allowed to provide SHS during the transition period, we agree that it is not the role of HEIs to offer basic education, except for those with laboratory schools,” said Villanueva.

Villanueva, however, pointed out that it is also vital to consider the impact of this move to students.

“As such, we expect that there is sufficient coordination between DepEd and CHED to ensure that there will be no disruption on the education of our students and that there is sufficient DepEd or private sector capacity to take it on,” Villanueva emphasized.

