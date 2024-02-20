Filipinas start Pinatar Cup campaign vs. Finland

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas will start their Pinatar Cup campaign in San Pedro Del Pinatar, Spain, on February 21 (February 22 Manila Time).

The Filipinas will face Finland on February 21 at 3:00 p.m. for their first match.

To recall, the Filipinas finished fourth in this international women’s football tournament last year, with Iceland winning the title.

This time, they will return to the annual tournament as part of their yearly schedule and preparation for larger tournaments this year.

The Filipinas team will comprise veterans Tahnai Annis, Jessica Miclat, Jessica Cowart, Sarina Bolden, Hali Long, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, Katrina Guillou, and Olivia McDaniel.

The rest of the team is composed of Isabella Pasion, Camille Sahirul, Jaclyn Sawicki, Meryll Serrano, Maya Alcantara, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Rhea Chan, Sofia Harrison, Katana Norman, Aiselyn Sia, Isabella Bandoja, Alexa Pino, and Dionesa Tolentin.

After their match with Finland, they will square off with Scotland on February 24, followed by their last match against Slovenia or Finland on February 27.

Their head coach will be Mark Torcaso who was appointed last August, succeeding Australian Alen Stajcic.

They are currently ranked No. 38 in the latest FIFA women’s world rankings, while Finland is at the No. 27, Iceland at the No. 15, and Slovenia at the 44th spot.

