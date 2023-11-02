Philippine Women’s National Football Team takes down Iran

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Women’s National Football Team Filipinas bounced back and defeated Iran, 1-0, in the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Tournament in Perth, Australia on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Team captain Tahnai Annis scored the Filipinas’ winning goal to wrap up the second round of this Olympic qualifying tournament with a convincing victory.

Annis scored the goal in the 19th minute.

It was a fitting comeback for the Filipinas after losing to host Australia, 0-8, two days ago.

The Philippine National Women’s Team is poised to finish second in Group A with six points behind Australia.

The Filipinas have two wins and one loss, while the Aussies have a perfect 3-0 record for nine points.

Iran and Taiwan both have 1-2 record, with the former having a higher goal difference.

The last remaining match in Group A will feature Australia and Taiwan later Thursday, November 2, to determine the final ranking.

During the match on Wednesday, the Filipinas dominated the ball possession with 63 percent compared to Iran’s 37 percent.

However, both teams had virtually identical shot attempts with the Filipinas making 14 and the Iranians with 13. Still, the Filipinas had better shots on target with eight compared to the Iranians’ five.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Football for girls pushed for 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City

Stajcic will no longer coach Philippine women’s football team

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP