Netizens welcome shift to old school calendar

CEBU CITY – The Department of Education (DepEd) will gradually return to the old school calendar.

For the school year 2024-2025, classes will begin on July 29, 2024, and end on May 16, 2025.

The school year 2023-2024 will have its last day of classes on May 31, 2024.

To recall, in 2021, the accustomed school calendar of June to March was changed.

On August 5, 2021, DepEd issued DepEd Order No. 29, s. 2021, which stated that the beginning of the school year 2021-2022 would be on September 13, 2021, and would end on June 24, 2022.

The shift to the old school calendar received positive feedback from netizens, especially from parents with kids attending public schools.

In the post of CDN Digital, one netizen commented, “Mas maayo jud na nga mag hinay-hinay na ug shift kay looy intawn ang mga bata mang skwela nga pwerting inita inig start sa summer.”

Netizens seem to like the start of the school year 2024-2025 in July so their kids will not feel the discomfort of the hot days during the summer season, especially for those classrooms that do not have air conditioners.

A netizen commented, “Mas ok hinoon kay init raba kaayo ig summer haha looy mga bata wa raba gyud tawn aircon eskwelahan.”

Some netizens are requesting for classes to start in June. With the gradual shift, there will be a possibility that by S.Y. 2027-2028, the old school calendar of June to March will be followed.

