Intensive anti-bullying campaign in schools, universities pushed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Educational institutions in Cebu City have been urged to intensify efforts to combat bullying and ensure students’ safety and well-being.

This appeal was contained in a resolution authored by Councilor Lorenzo Abellanosa and which members of the Cebu City Council passed during their regular session on Wednesday, February 21.

Abellana crafted his resolution following the tragic death of a 15-year-old student, who leaped from the 19th floor of a condominium building in Mandaue City last February 7.

Bullying, that was manifested from her constant absence in school, was among the angles that the police are looking into.

Abellanosa said in his resolution that “bullying in all forms, do not have a place in a civilized society.”

In order to prevent a repeat of the tragic incident, he urged the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and all educational institutions here to launch an intensive campaign against bullying.

Abellanosa said that anti-bullying campaigns can be done with the use of social media. Another means to do it is by posting signages and tarpaulins and distributing leaflets that will condemn the act while at the same time teaching students how to cope with it.

Furthermore, he called upon schools administrators to empower faculty members to identify early signs of bullying and provide immediate assistance to the victims.

————

If you or someone you know needs help, you may call the following hotlines:

TAWAG PAGLAUM:

0939 937 5433

0939 936 5433

0927 654 1629

HOPELINE Crisis Hotline:

2919 (toll-free for Globe and TM subscribers)

1158

0917-558-4673

8-804-4673

DOH suicide prevention hotlines:

0917-899-8727 (USAP)

0917-989-8727 (USAP)

