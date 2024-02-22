Database proposed to replace seniors discount booklets in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A centralized database for senior citizens to avail of the 20 percent discount in lieu of the booklet requirement, has been proposed by a Cebu City legislator.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon penned a resolution urging the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) to conduct a feasibility study on the viability of implementing a centralized database system.

The resolution, approved during the council’s regular meeting on Wednesday, February 21, cites the NCSC’s declaration on February 2, suggesting that if purchase booklets are eliminated as a requirement for discount eligibility, they should be replaced with a centralized database.

This database management system, as defined in the resolution, would store and manage all data in a single unit, accessible via a network such as a Local Area Network (LAN) or Wide Area Network (WAN).

Gealon emphasized the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of a centralized data system, highlighting faster data use and reporting.

He argued that replacing the seniors discount booklet with a centralized database would streamline processes for both senior citizens and establishments, leading to quicker and more efficient services.

Additionally, the proposal notes the potential environmental benefits, estimating savings on paper usage for the production of around 12 million senior citizen purchase booklets.

In previous reports, NCSC chairperson Franklin Quijano emphasized the importance of the seniors purchase booklet as a record to prevent overbuying and abuse of discount benefits.

However, he also acknowledged the need for a substitute procedure for recording purposes.

On January 30, House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo echoed similar sentiments, advocating for the removal of the seniors purchase booklet requirement to avail of the 20 percent discount. He described the booklet as a “useless and additional burden” for senior citizens.

“I think we have to do away with the booklet because it serves no purpose,” Turfo remarked.

