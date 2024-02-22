Ancajas on a mission to end Philippines’ world title drought in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas expressed his hunger to become a world champion anew at a press conference held two days before his much-anticipated world title duel against Takuma Inoue at the Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Ancajas, who once reigned as the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight champion for six years, will attempt to dethrone Inoue, the current World Boxing Association (WBA) world bantamweight champion, on Saturday, February 24.

During the press conference, Ancajas not only expressed his desire to become a world champion again but also voiced his intention to end the Philippines’ drought of not having a boxing world champion.

The Philippines lost its remaining world champion, Marlon Tapales, who was defeated by Inoue’s older brother, Naoya, last December, thereby becoming the undisputed super bantamweight world champion.

“This time I’m very hungry for this, Philippines has no world champion right now. That’s why I’m so hungry and also want to win this fight,” said Ancajas during the press conference.

Ancajas was joined by his promoter and manager, Sean Gibbons, of MP Promotions.

MP Promotions owner Manny Pacquiao had already wished Ancajas the best of luck through a video he sent a few days ago.

On the other hand, Inoue replied through a translator that he would do his best to defeat Ancajas.

Inoue also aspires to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, who is now a worldwide boxing superstar.

Ancajas arrived in Japan three days ago for the bout. He appeared in several public and media workouts with his team.

He earlier stated that he feels great physically and highly motivated to become a world champion again.

Both Ancajas and Inoue also have important missions of their own that will greatly impact their respective careers’ legacies.

Ancajas wants to open a new chapter in his boxing career as a bantamweight after losing twice to Fernando Daniel Martinez in 2022, which cost him his IBF world title.

Meanwhile, Inoue wants to make his own name and step out of his older brother’s shadow.

Ancajas, 32, has a record of 34 wins with 23 knockouts, three defeats, and two draws.

Inoue, 28, has an 18-1 (win-loss) record with four knockouts.

