Talisay City accident: Seaman’s family, truck driver settle amicably

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The driver of the 10-wheeler truck involved in the Talisay City accident where a seafarer onboard a motorcycle died has been released from detention on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The driver was released after he settled the matter amicably with the victim’s family. The fatal accident occurred in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, Cebu

This was according to Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay – Traffic operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), who spoke to CDN Digital in a phone interview on Friday, February 23.

The truck driver was identified as Leoncio Abastas Kilme, 44, a resident of Barangay Taloot, Argao, Cebu.

Meanwhile, the victim of the Talisay City accident was identified as 27-year-old Bobby Moniba, married and a resident of Barangay San Isidro, San Fernando, Cebu.

Moniba was driving his motorcycle along the South Coastal Road on Thursday, February 22, when the incident happened.

Traveling behind him was the 10-wheeler truck carrying sacks of cement driven by Kilme.

Moniba, who works as a seaman, died instantly after his head had been crushed by the truck during the accident at around 8:50 a.m.

According to Tumulak, both drivers were heading in the same direction and driving at a moderate speed.

However, Moniba allegedly suddenly lost control of his motorcycle and bumped into the gutter.

He then fell down in the middle of the road.

After this, the truck’s wheel reportedly ran over Moniba’s head.

Tumulak said that in their investigation of the Talisay City accident, they found skid marks near the incident.

In addition to this, there were also marks of motorcycle wheels in the road gutter a few meters away from the victim and his motorcycle.

After the incident, Kilme was brought to the CT-TODA office where he was temporarily detained on Thursday morning.

However, after he talked with Moniba’s family, the two parties agreed to an amicable settlement saying that what happened was an accident.

According to Tumulak, Moniba’s wife filed an Affidavit of Desistance on Thursday afternoon.

An affidavit of desistance is a statement made by complainants saying that they are no longer interested in pursuing the case.

Due to this, the driver of the truck in the Talisay City accident was officially released from detention at around 5:00 p.m. on the same day.

