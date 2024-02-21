Fatalities in Mabinay road accident rise to 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another victim of the tragic road accident in Mabinay town in Negros Oriental has died.

This increases to 15 the total number of fatalities in the Wednesday afternoon road accident, according to Lieutenant Stephen Polinar, spokesperson of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO).

As of this writing, two more victims, including truck driver Antonio Toreno, remain admitted to the Mabinay Community Hospital for the treatment of their injuries.

In a report, the Mabinay Police Station said that the road accident happened along the national highway in Barangay Bulwang in Mabinay town at around 1:46 p.m.

The road accident involved a truck that carried 17 individuals, including Toreno. All of the victims were from La Libertad town in Negros Oriental.

In its report, the police said that the driver lost control of the truck causing it to fall off a cliff.

Mabinay police said in its initial report that at least 11 individuals died on the spot while four others were reported injured due to the road accident.

The number of fatalities later on increased to 14 and now 15 while two more remain admitted to the hospital.

The fatalities were identified as Ireneo Magos y Acabo, 37; Fe Decipolo y Egoogan; Rolindo Decipolo Sr. y Rusiana, 63; Jemboy Egoogan; Rolindo Decipolo Jr. y Egoogan, 29; Marlon Solidad, 46; Rex Decipolo y Egoogan, 33; Rene Magos y Acabo, 46; Allan Flores y Tapales, 36; Allen Pocong y Gako, 44; Remond Llenes y Egoogan, 29; Roy Magos y Acabo, 29; Leo Soreño y Estorco, 43; Jacob Labrador, 28; and Almar Egoogan y Gargoles, 26.

The two injured individuals who remain at the hospital are Toreno and Jovanni Flores y Timtim.

