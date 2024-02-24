Apolinario survives knockdown, stops Thai foe in 4th round in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario bucked a third-round knockdown to beat Thai prospect Tanes Ongjunta via a fourth-round knockout in their fight at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday evening, February 22.

Apolinario, the former International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight champion, bucked a third-round knockdown en route to grabbing an impressive fourth-round knockout victory against his Thai foe.

His victory also cemented his position as the next challenger for Seigo Yuri Akui’s World Boxing Association (WBA) world flyweight title.

However, the 25-year-old Maasim, Saranggani native didn’t have an easy win.

This came after he was knocked down by Ongjunta with a counter right hook during a fierce exchange in the third round.

Apolinario took his time to recover from the knockdown before regaining his footing as if nothing had happened.

Instead of slowing down, Apolinario came alive and chose to engage Ongjunta in a toe-to-toe battle.

In fact, they even clashed their heads accidentally, which resulted in Ongjunta’s cut above the left side of his eyebrow.

In the fourth round, Apolinario picked up his pace; this time he landed more of his jabs and straights as blood continued to pour from Ongjunta’s cut.

The ring physician momentarily paused the fight to check if Ongjunta was still fit to fight.

After the break, Ongjunta was downed with a short counter left hook but immediately stood up from the knockdown.

Apolinario smelled blood and went for the kill. He chased down Ongjunta after the knockdown, cornering the Thai against the ropes, and unleashed a hellacious right uppercut that ultimately knocked out his opponent at the 1:44 mark of the fourth round.

The win keeps Apolinario’s record unblemished with 20 wins and 14 knockouts, while Ongjunta absorbed his second defeat with 12 wins and six knockouts.

