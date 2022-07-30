Apolinario KOs African foe in 1st round to become IBO world champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing Gym’s ace boxer, Dave “Doberman” Apolinario, finally ended the Philippines world title drought in boxing after winning the International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight title by knocking out South African Gideon Buthelezi in the first round on Friday, July 29, 2022 (July 30, Manila Time) at the Premier Ellic Hotel in East London, South Africa.

The 23-year-old Maasim, Sarangani Province native, only needed roughly three minutes to finish off Buthelezi and wrest the IBO world flyweight title.

The victory improved Apolinario’s record to 17 wins with 11 knockouts, while the 36-year-old Buthelezi, who once held the same world title, suffered his fifth loss with 23 wins and 5 knockouts.

Ultimately, Apolinario’s victory ended the Philippines’ world title drought.

On July 7, the Philippines lost its last remaining world champion when the only remaining world champion, Mark Magsayo, lost the WBC world featherweight title to Mexican Rey Vargas via split decision in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

In addition, Apolinario also ended the Philippines’ long-standing losing streak in South Africa, where many Filipino ring warriors lost in the past couple of years.

During the bout, he was already aggressive in the opening round, throwing combinations to the more cautious Buthelezi, while the latter carefully established his jabs.

Buthelezi managed to land a left overhand while continuing to jab Apolinario during the round.

However, Apolinario started to penetrate Buthelezi’s defense with his powerful combinations.

He waited until the final ten seconds of the round and launched a quick one-two combination that both landed perfectly on its target, sending Buthelezi down to the canvas.

Buthelezi, who was obviously hurt by the punches, failed to beat the referee’s count, ultimately ending the bout.

The last time a Filipino held the IBO world flyweight title was in 2007, when four-division world champion Nonito Donaire knocked out Vic Darchinyan in the fifth round. Also at stake in that bout was the IBF world flyweight title.

The IBO may not be considered one of the four major boxing governing bodies in WBO, IBF, WBC, and WBA. Still, the IBO remains a relevant and renowned boxing organization outside the four major bodies, making Apolinario a legitimate world champion.

Apolinario joined the likes of former IBO world champions such as Lennox Lewis, Wladimir Klitschko, Roy Jones Jr., Marco Antonio Barrera, James Toney, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Donaire Jr.

