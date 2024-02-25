Danao farmers, fishers get P2M livelihood aid

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 25,2024 - 11:11 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two local associations in Danao City received P2 million worth of livelihood projects on Friday, Feb. 23.

The turnover was led by the local government of Danao and the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7).

This initiative aims to empower marginalized sectors within the community, according to the city’s public information office (PIO). Each beneficiary received P1 million.

The Taytay Fishermen Association of Brgy. Taytay was granted support for their Tamarong fishing and payaw endeavors, while the San Roque Farmers Association of Brgy. Baliang obtained assistance for their agri-farm feeds and fertilizer supply business.

The PIO said in a message to CDN Digital that these projects were part of DOLE’s funding for livelihood projects totaling P5.7 million.

“Danao City is not only blessed with marine life and vast farm lands, blessed ta kay Danawanon kugihan. Padayon ang paghatag nato og mga opportunities sa mga kaigsuonang mananagat ug mag-uuma kay makita man nga palambuon ni nila permi. Naay future sa Agriculture and Fishing sa Danao. We support them on what they do best and in uplifting their quality of life,” said Danao City Mayor Thomas “Mix” Durano in a statement.

Moreover, Danao City said it would be closely monitoring the livelihood project to assure that it would continue.

The turnover was facilitated by the city government through its Public Employment Services Office and City Agricultural Services Office.

The PIO noted that the same program has positively impacted several local associations in Danao, including the Maslog Fishermen Association, Maslog Farmers Association, and Pili Farmers Association. The city government stated that more organizations will receive livelihood projects through the program in the future.

Agriculture performance in CV

Regarding farm output in 2022, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas, crop production in the region decreased by P4.7 billion, or 16.9 percent, to P23.246 billion. Central Visayas experienced the largest decline in crop production value among the 16 regions in the Philippines.

The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) attributed this decrease to the impact of Typhoon Odette.

During the presentation of the data on December 4, 2023, the DA-7 mentioned their close collaboration with local government units to allocate sufficient budget for recovery efforts and implement strategies to increase farmers’ income in the region. /clorenciana

