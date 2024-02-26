Fair, cool weather in Visayas on Tuesday
MANILA, Philippines — Visayas will experience fair, cool weather on Tuesday due to the effects of the northeast monsoon, also known as “amihan,” according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
However, certain areas of Luzon will be dominated by cloudy skies and rain showers, as reported due to the effects of amihan.
“Bukas, makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga mahihinang pag-ulan sa Cagayan Valley at kasama na rin po ang lalawigan ng Aurora at Quezon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.
Cloudy skies and rain showers will likewise affect parts of Mindanao, specifically the Davao and Caraga regions.
Earlier, meteorologists from the Pagasa said the northeast monsoon, also known as amihan, and easterlies keep affecting the country bringing light rain and cloudy skies in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon. The easterlies are warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean.
Temperature range in key cities / areas on Tuesday:
Metro Manila: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 39 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
