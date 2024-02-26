Fair, cool weather in Visayas on Tuesday

By: Zacarian Sarao - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 26,2024 - 11:04 PM

weather

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) says on Thursday, February 1, 2024, that the country may not experience any tropical cyclone this month, and if so, possibly only one. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — Visayas will experience fair, cool weather on Tuesday due to the effects of the northeast monsoon, also known as “amihan,” according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

However, certain areas of Luzon will be dominated by cloudy skies and rain showers, as reported due to the effects of amihan.

“Bukas, makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga mahihinang pag-ulan sa Cagayan Valley at kasama na rin po ang lalawigan ng Aurora at Quezon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

Cloudy skies and rain showers will likewise affect parts of Mindanao, specifically the Davao and Caraga regions.

Earlier, meteorologists from the Pagasa said the northeast monsoon, also known as amihan, and easterlies keep affecting the country bringing light rain and cloudy skies in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon.  The easterlies are warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean.

Temperature range in key cities / areas on Tuesday:

Metro Manila: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 39 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

