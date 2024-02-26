Light rains expected across the PH due to amihan, easterlies

By: Zeus Legaspi - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | February 26,2024 - 09:00 AM

Pagasa weather forecast

Most of the will country be dampened by rains brought by two weather systems on February 26, 2024, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. (Photo from Pagasa)

Get ready for some light rains on Monday as the northeast monsoon and easterlies keep affecting the country.

Meteorologists from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 4 a.m. advisory that the northeast monsoon, also known as amihan, will cause cloudy skies with light rain in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon.

READ MORE: Pagasa: Bicol Region to see cloudy skies, scattered rain, thunderstorms

As for the rest of Luzon, Pagasa specialist Obet Badrina said in his morning report that “in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, including Metro Manila, there will be isolated light rains brought by the northeast monsoon.”

The state weather bureau added that the weather system will have no significant impact over the affected areas.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will be dampened by rains brought by easterlies and localized thunderstorms. The easterlies are warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides in the affected areas during severe thunderstorms.

No gale warning is hoisted over the country’s coastal waters but Badrina warned that waves in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern section of the country may be as high as 3.1 meters due to the northeast monsoon.

READ MORE: Pagasa: February tropical cyclone chance low for PH

Cebu can expect pleasant weather in the coming week – Pagasa-Mactan

State meteorologists are still not monitoring any low pressure area entering or forming within the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu weather, Pagasa, Weather Update
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.