Light rains expected across the PH due to amihan, easterlies

Get ready for some light rains on Monday as the northeast monsoon and easterlies keep affecting the country.

Meteorologists from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 4 a.m. advisory that the northeast monsoon, also known as amihan, will cause cloudy skies with light rain in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon.

As for the rest of Luzon, Pagasa specialist Obet Badrina said in his morning report that “in Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, including Metro Manila, there will be isolated light rains brought by the northeast monsoon.”

The state weather bureau added that the weather system will have no significant impact over the affected areas.

Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, will be dampened by rains brought by easterlies and localized thunderstorms. The easterlies are warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides in the affected areas during severe thunderstorms.

No gale warning is hoisted over the country’s coastal waters but Badrina warned that waves in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern section of the country may be as high as 3.1 meters due to the northeast monsoon.

State meteorologists are still not monitoring any low pressure area entering or forming within the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.

