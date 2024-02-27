DepEd-7 probes classroom assault involving Cebu teacher, student

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Education in Region 7, DepEd-7 has ordered an investigation into an alleged classroom assault involving a teacher and his 14-year-old student in Cebu.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, the regional director of DepEd-7 revealed that the agency already initiated an investigation into the matter, the moment he received the video that went viral online.

“When I received a copy of that video clip, [I] directed the superintendent to conduct an investigation… providing the proper act of observing and following the process,” he said on Tuesday, February 27.

The director said that the alleged classroom assault happened on February 16.

“In the Department of Education (DepEd) we condemned corporal punishment; DepEd has a child protection policy and child protection unit to look into the welfare of the learners aron masiguro atong mga bata will really grow,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez revealed that the parents of the student have “not filed” any complaints yet.

Three days ago, the parent of the student posted a video of the alleged classroom assault showing a teacher assaulting one of his students which triggered reactions online.

Salustiano also emphasized that DepEd is already conducting an investigation to find out the teacher’s culpability even though the parents of the student have not yet filed a formal complaint.

Furthermore, he also shared that the student who had been allegedly hit by the teacher stopped attending classes after the video went viral.

“After napost ang video wala na ni eskwela ang bata kay naulaw [mabully]”, he said.

Jimenez noted that the adviser, guidance counselor, and even the principal must do a “psychological first-aid” and reorient the child to correct things and help him in battling bad, unnecessary thoughts.

“Ang bata kay 14 years old; need to be careful with their emotions as they are undergoing puberty. Lahi na ang reception sa bata kay [more] psychological effect naman kuno karon,” he added.

When asked if there were any aggravating or exempting circumstances regarding the classroom assault, Jimenez responded that the “exempting circumstance” is the fact that the teacher only got “worried” about the student who unfortunately cut his class and went swimming in the South Road Properties (SRP) with the possibility of an accident to happen.

But, he acknowledged that the teacher could have “controlled” his emotions because there are laws regulating an institution.

Meanwhile, the regional director also reminded that teachers are also humans who make mistakes and have feelings.

“Tungod sa desire nga makat-on ang bata makahimo siya or mapitik niya ang bata kay mao lage tao rapud and naa gyud tay feelings,” Jimenez said.

Moreover, he added that what the DepEd is trying to do is foster a “positive discipline” since it is the crucial time to mold the students.

However, Jimenez reiterated that it is “not only the school” that is responsible for doing that but also the “parents”.

