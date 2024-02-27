One Tectona Hotel Celebrates 1st Anniversary

One Tectona Hotel celebrates its blissful first anniversary of bringing caliber service as the first 4-star hotel located north of Cebu on February 24, 2024.

Alongside the celebration, the premier destination at Liloan, Cebu, also debuted their Fun Lounge, an exclusive entertainment space with karaoke and a variety of sports activities like billiards and darts, which anyone can enjoy for a 3-hour all-access pass with complimentary foods and drinks for 10–15 pax for only Php 7500.

Duros Hotel’s Managing Director, Adie Gallares, hopes that the event will inspire everyone at One Tectona Hotel and those at the other Duros Hotels to flourish and earn wider mileage in the next 5 to 10 years.

“I’ll never end my dream and would like to make Liloan a tourist spot because of us at One Tectona Hotel,” Gallares added.

The destination prides itself on its many offerings, which are perfect reasons to stay at the One Tectona Hotel. It includes:

Quality Amenities

Drawing close to nature, the One Tectona Hotel houses two pools and available bicycles that guests can leverage for outdoor relaxation and entertainment.

The hotel also offers rooms for two, each furnished with its own living space, bathroom, and a bedroom with a minimalist aesthetic. While their Parola Function Hall provides exclusivity for corporate meetings and assemblies.

Their Teak Modern Cuisine, on the other hand, caters to mouth-watering culinary creations for both Asian and Western palettes.

Establishing its reputation as a cradle of comfort, the One Tectona Hotel will soon be offering spa services on the establishment’s 9th floor.

Woodlands Golf Academy

Unlock the inner golfer in you with One Tectona Hotel’s Woodlands Golf Academy, which has top-notch facilities, a stunning golf range, and a chance to earn expert instruction and coaching.

Whether a beginner, experienced golfer, or enthusiast, the ever-expanding golfing community at Liloan awaits your entry.

To secure a spot and for assistance, you may contact the academy at 09067893698.

Feast-for-Eyes Scenery

Situated in a highland locale, the establishment offers magnificent views of the Liloan Islands, Mactan, and a clear view of the cityscape as well as its neighboring mountainous areas.

Besides the luring traditional aesthetic One Tectona Hotel innately has, every guest that enters its vicinity earns a default viewing experience as every room and area of the hotel is adjacent to scenery that enables refreshment and comfort for the mind.

Reserve a room and savor the majestic landscape before your eyes at [email protected].

Welcoming Staff and Employees

Nothing is more warming to the senses for hotel guests than having accommodating staff and employees escort you every step of the way. One Tectona Hotel’s workforce welcomes all with smiles and happily assists anyone in need.

With their integral contribution to the hotel’s flourishing, One Tectona Hotel, during their 1st anniversary celebration, gave them a space and made an exclusive raffle draw for them.

This healthy management and staff relationship establishes a nurturing environment at the lone 4-star hotel located north of Cebu.

One Tectona Hotel has been instrumental in boosting Liloan, Cebu’s tourism. This premier destination also ensures a close-to-nature experience for all of its guests.

For more information and bookings, you may contact 0917 830 6947 or reach out to One Tectona Hotel’s official Facebook page.

