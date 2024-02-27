Friends remember last moments with Niña Arpon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the missing 19-year-old Niña Fuentes Arpon was found lifeless on Tuesday, February 27, people close to her could not help but mourn over her passing.

She was body was found floating in the Mactan Channel.

The Bachelor of Science in Education (BSED) student of Cebu Technological University (CTU) Consolacion was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) on Sunday, February 25, 2024, walking towards the Marcelo Fernan Bridge. Later, passersby found her bag with her cellphone and other belongings on the bridge, but there was no trace of her.

In an interview over radio station dyHP on Tuesday, two of her friends, ‘Jelaica’ and ‘Triza’ tearfully recounted their friends’ final moments on Saturday night when the three of them went to the Carbon Market to buy milk tea and bread upon Arpon’s suggestion.

Triza added that they initially declined the invitation of Arpon because it was already 8 p.m., but the latter was able to convince them to go so they went with her.

Little did they know that that would be their last night out together.

Triza said that around 11 p.m. of February 24, Saturday, after they had their fill of milk tea and bread, they decided to go home. Triza said that they dropped Niña Arpon in a mall in Mandaue City since she and Jelaica both lived in the neighboring town of Consolacion.

After they parted ways, her friends, including Arpon, told her that they already arrived home by riding a motorcycle around 12:30 a.m. of February 25.

However, both ladies admitted they had not seen Arpon ride a motorcycle to go home before they parted ways.

“Pero ni-chat man siya nga nakauli na siya,” Triza said.

Misunderstanding with her parent

Triza also recalled Niña Arpon telling them about various instances when she and her mom had a misunderstanding.

“Muingon ra siya nga nag-away nasad sila sa iyang mama pero di siya musulti unsa ilang giawayan gyod,” Triza recalled.

She added that it was during these times when Niña and her mom quarreled that the latter would invite them to go out.

Triza said that she, Jelaica and Niña were close because they were classmates since elementary to senior high school. However, only Arpon was able to pursue tertiary education.

Triza also revealed that despite the numerous times that Niña Arpon would tell them about her conflict with her mom, she never, not even once, hinted about taking her life.

That’s why she claimed that Tuesday morning’s discovery of Arpon’s lifeless body floating near the Kawit Island was both shocking and painful to them.

When asked if there were signs that Arpon was depressed, Triza revealed that she noticed her friend would cut her hair short whenever she has a problem.

On Saturday, on the last night that they saw Niña Arpon alive, her friends said they did not have any clue that their friend was going through something.

Roniel James Quirol, 19, a classmate of Arpon, said that he will never forget her cute voice and smile.

“Hilomon siya pero magsige ra siya og smile. Pero motagad ra sab siya ug unhan,” Quirol said.

Quirol said that they never expected Arpon’s death.

Quirol said that they were groupmates in one of their subjects. There are 43 students in their batch.

“Magkita unta mi this week para mag-prepare mi sa among report. Nahibaw-an nalang namo nga wala na siya,” he added.

He said that they are scheduled to report before the class next week.

Quirol also mentioned that on Saturday, February 24, Arpon failed to attend her Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) session. That day, they were holding a bloodletting activity.

CDN Digital is still trying to reach out to Arpon’s family.

.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP