Yogi Ruiz plans to form own political party

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Former Customs Commissioner Yogi Ruiz plans to create a new local political party in Cebu, aiming to join the mayoral race in the 2025 midterm election.

Ruiz stated that the political party, dubbed “Partido Cebuano,” would be established once all documentary requirements are fulfilled and submitted to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

“Kaning atong purpose in the creation of Partido Cebuano is that we want to encapsulate, we want to place in one word, their dreams and their desires to have a great city,” Ruiz said.

This announcement follows his declaration of intent to run for mayor of Cebu City in the upcoming May 2025 election. He also dismissed reports suggesting he might opt for a lower position instead.

“Kaning atong gihimo ron nga mga lakang, kaning atong adbokasiya, para ni sa atong pinalanggang siyudad sa Sugbu,” he added.

Ruiz, a former regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Visayas, also served as the agency’s regional director in regions 4A, 6, 12, and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

On July 20, 2022, Ruiz took the oath as the Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs after being appointed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In addition to Ruiz, Cebu City residents can expect a three-cornered fight for the mayoral position, with incumbent Mayor Michael Rama seeking reelection and Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman Jose Daluz also eyeing the post.

