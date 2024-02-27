Rama urges DPWH to replace busted subway lamps

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is urging the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to remove and replace busted lamps in the South Road Properties subway tunnel.

Rama asked the DPWH to attend to the lighting of the subway tunnel immediately as there are already complaints and concerns from motorists using the tunnel, as some portions lack sufficient lighting.

Furthermore, he added that he would coordinate with the DPWH before taking any action to improve the tunnel’s lighting.

The subway tunnel is located underneath Plaza Independencia and connects to the viaduct, further linking to South Road Properties (SRP).

Rama also stated that he would tap the help of his nephew, Representative Eduardo “Edu” Rama, Jr., to compel the DPWH to address the concern.

However, the mayor emphasized that he would “take over” fulfilling the concern if DPWH and Rep. Edu Rama “cannot” address the matter surrounding the subway tunnel.

“They better tell me. If DPWH and Congressman Edu Rama cannot address that, I will take over,” Rama said in his Ingna’ng Mayor over Sugboanon Channel on Tuesday, February 27.

He also added that if they cannot do it within a month, he will take over in installing improved lighting in the area.

Meanwhile, after the city’s marking of its 87th charter anniversary over the weekend, Rama shared that he wanted to modify or convert some parts of the city into parks to provide space for the public to commune and gather.

The mayor also revealed his plans to establish at least four small to medium public parks at SRP.

“I do not just want Cebu City to be a city of delight, but much of green. I want pockets of greeneries, corners of parks, and medium maximum and minimum parks,” Rama said.

Rama expressed his vision for a “Kaleidoscopic City”.

He also stressed the importance of street lights in barangays at “sitio levels,” not just on major thoroughfares.

“At night, the city of Cebu should be bright not just the main road, but also down to the household. Then to the sitio, chapel, church, then inter-barangay, before it even reached City Hall,” he said.

