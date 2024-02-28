Villamor, Flores to oversee Yogi Ruiz’s boxing grassroots program 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of Cebu’s best boxing trainers in, Edmund Villamor and Brix Flores will work together in the “Sports for All” advocacy of former customs commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz next month.

To recall, Ruiz recently hired former PBA cager Jimwell Torion to spearhead his basketball grassroots program for the youth as part of his “Sports for All” advocacy.

This time, he made sure to choose the right people for his boxing program by tapping Villamor and Flores, who have excellent credentials in the sport.

Villamor and Flores will be tasked to oversee Ruiz’s intensive grassroots sports development program for all 80 barangays of Cebu City starting next month.

“Given their impressive track record, these gentlemen (Flores and Villamor) are best suited for the job of discovering new talents and harnessing the potential of our young aspiring boxers in the hope of producing another ring star from Cebu in the future,” said Ruiz, the first Cebuano commissioner of the Bureau of Customs and erstwhile Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7 director.

Flores was a former amateur standout, reaping countless gold medals in the national and international scene back in the day. As a trainer, Flores honed the skills of Malcolm Tuñacao, Rodel Mayol, Noel Tuñacao, and Norj Guro.

“Akong ikapasalig sa mga batan-on nga mo-training nga makab-ot gyud nila ang ilang pangandoy nga makakuha og medal sa amateur tournaments ug ma-champion sa professional boxing sa umaabot,” said Flores.

(I assure the youth who will train that they can achieve their dreams to get a medal in the amateur tournaments and to be a champion in professional boxing in the future.)

“Basta naa lang pud ang paninguha nila nga mo-training gyud ug dili magtinapulan.”

(As long as there will be efforts to train and not to be lazy.)

Likewise, Villamor has a serious resume in his boxing career as a trainer. He once trained champions out of the famed ALA Boxing Gym, such as the longest-reigning world champion Donnie Nietes, the Pagara brothers Jason and Albert, Rey Bautista, AJ Banal, Mark Magsayo, Jonas Sultan, Rocky Fuentes, Arthur Villanueva, and Rolly Negasca.

With that, Villamor became a three-time “Trainer of the Year” at the prestigious Gabriel Flash “Elorde” Boxing Awards from 2013 to 2015.

“Sa akong pagka-coach, ako lang i-share akong passion ug disiplina nga makuha pinaagi sa training kay ang boxing dili ra ni sports. Kabahin pud ni sa akong kinabuhi ug legasiya nga akong mabilin sa mga bata isip ka trainer,” said Villamor.

(As a coach, I will just share my passion and discipline that I got through training because boxing is not just for sports. It is also part of our lives and the legacy that I will leave to the children as a trainer.)

