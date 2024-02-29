Cebu Daily Newscast: Tommy Osmeña to run for Cebu City Vice Mayor in 2025 elections

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, February 29.

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced his plans to run for Vice Mayor in the 2025 midterm elections if his preferred mayoral candidate accepts his endorsement.

Osmeña made the announcement in a press conference held on Friday, February 29, 2024.

Osmeña expressed his intention to run alongside City Councilor Nestor Archival, whom he endorsed as a mayoral candidate for the 2025 elections.

“If I were to choose, I would choose [Nestor] Archival [to become] the mayor. He can make a good mayor. I will make him a good candidate… I will be his Vice Mayor,” he said.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has had enough.

The mayor hit Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on her orders to stop the construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in province-owned lots along Osmeña Boulevard.

He also swiped at Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who gave a privileged speech last Wednesday, Feb. 28, backing the governor’s move.

In a livestream episode from the Public Information Office, Rama reminded Garcia that he is the mayor of a highly urbanized city, and dared her to face him squarely.

Rama also listed down the times the governor interfered in matters involving the Cebu city government, the latest of which was this year’s Sinulog festival when routes for the solemn foot procession were changed after Garcia opposed plans to close N. Bacalso avenue.

The mayor also lashed at Vice Mayor Garcia and some city council members for supporting the capitol’s memorandum over the BRT, accusing them of treachery for siding with the provincial government.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is set to hold an elite combine in Talisay City on March 8 and 9 with bemedaled coach norman black leading the activities.

The event, announced by newly appointed Regional Director Popoy Navarro, is aimed to enhance the skill of Cebuano ballers.

Black, who heads SBP’s grassroots and talent identification, is considered one of the most prominent basketball figures in the Philippines.

He is an 11-time PBA champion coach with teams including San Miguel, Talk ’n Text, and Santa Lucia.

He is also known in collegiate basketball, having steered the Ateneo Blue Eagles to win five straight UAAP titles from 2008 to 2012.

When it comes to relationships, a question often gets to the young generation, specifically those who belong to Generation (Gen) Z: Do you believe in love?

In an interview with CDN Digital, Maria Lourdes Garilyos, a Population Program Officer of the Commission on Population and Development in Central Visayas, expressed her sadness about the kind of relationships Gen Zs face these days.

She adds that most younger people choose personal happiness over staying in a relationship and that technology has blurred the traditional forms of expressing love.

These may cause a lack of effort, communication, and commitment in a relationship

Garilyos added that these elements may explain why some people choose to be single or refuse to commit altogether.

