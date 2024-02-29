SBP’s Norman Black to lead youth basketball activities in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will hold a series of activities from March 8-9 at the Talisay City Poblacion gymnasium.

Norman Black, SBP’s grassroots and talent identification head, will lead activities for young basketball players from Cebu.

On March 8, Black will hold an elite combine for over 50 selected boys and girls aged 15-16. This event, announced by the newly-appointed regional director Popoy Navarro on February 28, aims to enhance the skills of chosen Cebuano players.

Black, one of the most prominent basketball figures in the Philippines, will oversee the training camp. He’s an 11-time PBA champion coach with teams such as San Miguel, Talk’ N Text, and Sta. Lucia. Black also steered the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles to win five straight UAAP titles from 2008 to 2012.

Additionally, a grassroots clinic for kids aged 10-12 and a free coaches seminar will be held. These initiatives are in partnership with Talisay City under Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr.

Notable prospects invited to the elite combine include Prince Mallorca from University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, Gabruiel Gendrauli from University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, Kurt Patalinghug from University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, James Ponce, and Jacob Javelosa.

Moreover, selected players from the Abellana National School, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), University of San Carlos (USC), and groups such as Batang Mandirigma-Lapu-Lapu, Marals Lapu-Lapu, and Open Arms Lapu-Lapu have been invited.

The event is a by-invite-only training camp that aims to hone the basketball skills of these chosen Cebuano cagers.

The elite combine testing is scheduled for March 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with the clinic starting at 8 a.m. On March 9, there will be scrimmage sessions for the elite combine participants at 10 a.m., followed by the coaches clinic and seminar at 2 p.m. /clorenciana

READ MORE: Bigger, better CYBL 2024 edition to unfold in March

Norman Black believes with more chances, son Aaron will continue rising

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP