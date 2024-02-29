Embassy of France brings French Film Festival in SM City Cebu

The Embassy of France to the Philippines, along with the Alliance française de Cebu and in partnership with SM Supermalls, proudly presents the French Film Festival in Cebu beginning February 29 to March 3 in SM City Cebu cinema.

To know the line-up of free movies in the French Film Festival, check-out SM City Cebu (Official) or SM Cinema Cebu on Facebook.

Bringing back the charm of French cinema to Cebu, the festival offers Cebuano movie-goers an enticing journey into French culture through a diverse selection of films.

While Paris is renowned as the city of romance, the French romantic comedy LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT explores the intricacies of relationships.

For enthusiasts of urban culture, SUPREMES introduces the vibrant French urban dance scene.

Cinephiles will relish revisiting classics like LE DERNIER METRO and LES PARAPLUIES DE CHERBOURG.

Delving into poignant themes, GOLIATH addresses environmental concerns.

LES DEUX ALFRED, set in a modern-day startup, offers a comedic take on socio-economic realities in contemporary French society.

French Ambassador Her Excellency Marie Fontanel emphasizes the importance of exposing the dynamic Filipino youth to diverse cultures. She believes that “through cinema, the Filipino youth can gain insight into different perspectives, transcending the usual theater fare.”

In the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, “The French spirit continues to astonish, fascinate, and change the world.” French cinema captivates audiences with its unexpected narrative twists and meaningful messages, contributing to a vision of a better world. The French Film Festival in Cebu epitomizes this cultural exchange.

To know the line-up of free movies in the French Film Festival, check-out SM City Cebu (Official) or SM Cinema Cebu on Facebook.