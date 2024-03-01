2024 Palarong Pambansa, CVIRAA will have the same playing venues

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The 2024 Palarong Pambansa and the CVIRAA Meet which Cebu City will be hosting this year will most likely have the same playing venues.

The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet will run from May 4-10 while the Palarong Pambansa will be in July.

This was confirmed by John Pages who is one of 2024 Palarong Pambansa main organizers and the current chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) on Thursday, February 29.

To recall, Pages and the CCSC had unveiled the playing venues for the 28 sports disciplines of the Palarong Pambansa.

They include malls, universities, and privately-owned sports hubs around Cebu City and neighboring Mandaue City.

As a dry run for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, the games of CVIRAA will be held in the same venues, except for chess with its venue yet to be announced.

“90 percent of the venues of the Palarong Pambansa will be used for CVIRAA. Chess isn’t yet confirmed where we will be holding it,” said Pages.

On March 12 to 15, over a hundred sports managers, regional directors, tournament managers, and Department of Education (DepEd) assistant secretary for field operations Francis Cesar Bringas will be in Cebu for an ocular inspection of the venues according to Pages.

CVIRAA is the official qualifying meet for Central Visayas or Region 7 for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa. The gold medalists of this meet will be the region’s delegates to the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in July.

Here is the complete list of the playing venues for CVIRAA.

1. Archery (Filinvest/South Road Properties)

2. Arnis (University of the Visayas Main)

3. Athletics (Cebu City Sports Center)

4. Badminton (MetroSports)

5. Baseball (Filinvest/SRP)

6. Basketball 5×5 (University of San Carlos Main, USC North, Cebu City Sports Institute)

7. Basketball 3×3 (Cebu Eastern College)

8. Billiards (City Mall)

9. Boxing (Cebu Coliseum)

10. Dancesport (G Mall)

11. Football (Don Bosco/ CCSC/ Dynamic Herb)

12. Futsal (Don Bosco)

13. Gymnastics (SHS Ateneo-aero, CIT-U MAG/WAG, SWU Rhythmic).

14. Pencak Silat (Il Corso/Filinvest SRP)

15. Sepak Takraw (SHS-AdC)

16. Softball (Filinvest/SRP)

17. Swimming (CCSC)

18. Table Tennis (CTU)

19. Taekwondo (SM Seaside City Cebu)

20. Lawn Tennis (Citigreen, Alta Vista, Villa Aurora, Camp Lapu-Lapu)

21. Volleyball (USJR,USPF)

22. Wrestling (SM Seaside City Cebu)

23. Wushu (UC METC)

24. Bocce (Bright Academy)

25. Goal Ball (Bright Academy)

