Remains of widower found in mountain area of Sibonga

By: Mark Bandolon - CTU Intern | March 01,2024 - 06:42 PM

The remains of 78-year-old Juan Ordanieza were discovered by his nephew in front of the former’s hut in Barangay Banlot, Sibonga, Cebu, on Thursday, February 29, 2024. | Sibonga Municipal Police Station Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The remains of a 78-year-old man, Juan Palmero Ordanieza, were discovered in a mountainous area in Barangay Banlot, Sibonga, Cebu on Thursday afternoon, February 29, 2024.

Juan reportedly lived alone in the mountainous area of the barangay, isolated from neighbors.

According to Cereno, Juan was last seen by his relatives on February 17, 2024.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Police Staff Sergeant Rex Cereno, investigator of Sibonga Police Station, said that the body was found by the man’s nephew, Michael Ordanieza, who had arrived to deliver food.

Cereno said that it was primarily Michael who regularly visited the senior citizen to provide him with basic necessities.

Juan, living as a widower and without children, had chosen a solitary lifestyle to avoid chaos and live a peaceful life. He has been living in the area for around 30 years.

The remote location of Juan’s residence, situated far from neighboring homes, required around a two-hour walk from the nearest highway.

He revealed that, at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Michael discovered the body of his uncle in front of his hut during a routine visit.

Michael notified the authorities of the discovery around 4 p.m. on the same day.

According to Cereno, there were no signs of foul play on the man’s death as observed at the scene.

He added that natural causes, such as a heart attack, are being considered as the potential reason for Juan’s demise.

Juan’s remains were laid to rest on March 1, the day after they were discovered.

