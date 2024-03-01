Cebu Daily Newscast: Yogi Filemon Ruiz looks to make Cebu City the ‘best city’
Here’s what you need to know on Friday, March 1.
Mayoral candidate Yogi Filemon Ruiz aims to make Cebu City the ‘best city’
Former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA-7) regional director Yogi Filemon Ruiz, the first to announce his interest in running as a mayoral candidate for the 2025 polls, revealed that he has already established his party, Partido Cebuano.
Ruiz revealed his party in a press conference on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Partido Cebuano, Ruiz explained, aims to provide services to Cebu City with the goal of making it the best city.
LPG price: P3.30 more for every 11-kg tank
The price of cooking gas has gone up again. This is the third month in a row that this happened.
An increase of P0.30 per kilogram in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, effective Friday, March 1, was announced by Petron Corp. in an advisory.
Seniors can buy OTC drugs without prescription, FDA says
Senior citizens can get a 20 percent discount on over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, vitamins, and food supplements without needing a prescription from their doctors, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
This clarification was issued in FDA Advisory No. 2024-0429, signed by FDA Director General Dr. Samuel Zacate, and aimed at drug outlets, hospital pharmacies, and healthcare professionals to prevent misunderstandings.
Lotto 6/42 P15M leap day draw jackpot won by lone bettor
A lone bettor became the 7th winner of the Lotto 6/42 in February with the additional day of the leap year proving to be an auspicious one for the one who bagged the P15 million jackpot on that day’s draw.
The lone bettor managed to guess correctly the winning combination 05-21-03-33-30-41 on the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) draw on Thursday, February 29.
