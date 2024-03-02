Cebu City fires: 5 killed, over P39M destroyed in first 2 months of 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Five persons have lost their lives and over P32 million worth of properties were lost in Cebu City fires in the first two months of 2024.

This was according to data from the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS) for January and February of 2024.

In January, there were a total of 37 fire incidents with damages pegged at P19,491,000.

Meanwhile, 27 incidents occurred in February that destroyed P19, 735,750 worth of properties.

This shows that for the first two months of the year, around P39,226,750 worth of properties were lost.

In addition to this, Cebu City fires also killed 5 individuals and injured 16 othersw.

This number is significantly higher in comparison to the incidents recorded in the same period last year.

In 2023, the CFFS recorded 16 incidents in January and 19 in February for a total of 35 fires. The first two months of this year already saw 64 fire incidents.

The damages during this period last year was estimated at P22,482,750 and only one person was wounded.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, CCFS public information officer, further disclosed that the top causes of fire are related to faulty electrical wirings.

These causes are electrical ignition caused by arcing, electrical ignition caused by loosed connection, and overheated home appliances.

As the fire bureau once again celebrates Fire Prevention Month, Villanueva said that they are aiming to lessen the number of fire incidents with the public’s help.

He once again reminded citizens to avoid being neglectful of their electrical belongings.

“From time to time, atong irevisit atoang mga electrical installations sa panimalay…Pahimanglo nato sa publiko nga di ta mag-overnight charging. Ato gyud ning gi-descourgae na siya. Unya ayaw gamit aning mga dekoryente nga appliances nga mga substandard,” he said.

The danger of fire because of overnight charging is increased during the night when everyone is asleep, he added.

Moreover, Villanueva encouraged individuals to buy good quality electrical items to be safer in the long run.

This year’s celebration of Fire Prevention Month was officially opened on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Similar to the previous years, the theme is “Sa Pag-iwas sa Sung, Di ka Nag-iisa.”

Villanueva explained that the theme is consistent in order to fully instill the idea to the minds of residents.

It aims to stress to the public that they can rely on firefighters to assist them in times of emergency.

“This is very timely and relevant kay ato gyung gi-encourage ang publiko nga sa paglikay nato sa sunog, wa mo nag-inusara. Naa inyong kabomberohan sa tanang panahon. Sa kanunayng panahon, andam mi motabang ug mosuporta,” stated Villanueva.

The event was kicked off with a motorcade participated by all the substations with firetrucks blazing their sirens along the streets.

The motorcade started at 9:00 a.m. and was split into two sectors: the north and south, in order to avoid affecting traffic.

After a holy mass held at the Pahina Central Fire Substation in Barangay Pahina, a program was held with Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra as the guest of honor and speaker.

To cap it off, four firefighters conducted a simulation exercise to demonstrate the process of fire rescue.

The participating firefighters were the all-women crew of the Talamban Fire Substation.

In joint celebration of National Women’s Month, the brave fire responders were recognized in front of the attendees.

In addition to this, water dyed in pink was sprayed off the fire watch tower in celebration of women everywhere.

According to Villanueva, there are more activities lined up for the month-long celebration.

This includes tree planting, essay writing contest, poster making contest, road show, and Takbo Laban sa Sunog.

Moreover, they will be heightening their operations on Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan, where they will be visiting barangays to spread awareness on fire safety.

He encouraged everyone, especially those in areas that they are yet to visit, to extend their full cooperation.

“This is the right time nga ato na gyung hatagan og pagtagad ang mga pahimangno sa kabomberohan kay sayud man gyud ta nagkagrabe ang sunog gumikan sa grabeng ka-init nga atong nasinati karong panahona,” stated Villanueva.

