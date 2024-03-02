CAT AND SNAKE FACE-OFF IN PARDO
WATCH: A cat and a snake had a brief face-off inside a garage for taxis in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City on Friday, March 1, 2024.
However, no fight between the two mortal enemies happened after the cat was frightened and scampered away when taxi drivers who saw the abbreviated face-off intervened and killed the snake.
Cebuanos in recent months, have been panicky due to frequent snake sightings reported all over the province especially the highly venomous king cobra.
Experts however, advised the pubic not to kill the reptiles as they are crucial in keeping a balanced ecosystem. They say snakes help control rodent population while king cobras feed on other snakes including venomous species. Experts instead urged citizens to call barangay officials or the DENR to rescue the snakes.
They attributed the frequent snake sightings to the reptiles’ mating season which runs from December to April. Also cited as a reason is the rising temperature due to climate change and the destruction of their habitats.
