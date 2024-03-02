Lotto 6/58: Lone bettor bags P175 million jackpot prize

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor bagged the P175 million jackpot prize of Ultra Lotto 6/58 from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Friday evening draw.

The winning combination for Ultra Lotto was 04-07-57-05-54-47, with a jackpot prize amounting to P175,160,965.20.

Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, there was no winner for the Mega Lotto 6/45. The lucky combination was 15-08-17-24-31-12, for a jackpot prize of P8.9 million.

Last Thursday, February 29, a solo bettor also won the jackpot prize for Lotto 6/42 worth P15,019,736.80.

All lotto prizes exceeding P10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Law, according to PCSO.

