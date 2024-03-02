SM2SM Run 12 this Sunday draws record-breaking 13,000 runners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A record 13,075 runners will swarm the streets of Cebu City for the annual SM2SM Run that will start and finish at the SM Seaside City Cebu in South Road Properties (SRP) this Sunday.

SM Supermalls Regional Operations Manager Anton Del Prado said the 12th edition of one of Cebu’s premier footraces surpassed last year’s 9,500 entries.

This running event which started in 2011 is known for its staggering cash awards and raffle prizes.

Also, it’s the only running event SM Supermalls organize in the whole Philippines known for its SM to SM, point-to-point route from SM Seaside City Cebu to SM City Cebu and back.

The bulk of runners joining tomorrow signed up for the 12-kilometer distance with 6,256 runners.

The 21k half marathon will have 2,889 runners, while 2,443 will compete in the 4k. The distance with the least number of runners is in the 8k with 1,487 participants.

Over P2 million in cash and raffle items will be given away to the racers of this year’s SM2SM Run.

The 21k champion in both male and female categories will receive a whopping P50,000, while the second placers get P30,000, and P20,000 for the third placer.

The 12k top placers will walk away with P20,000, while P10,000 go to the 8k champions, and P5,000 for the 4k winners.

The fourth to 10th placers in the 21k and 12k will also receive cash prizes, while the rest of the top three in the shorter distances will also get awards.

A brand new sedan, TV sets, phones, and other exciting raffle prizes add thrill to this running event.

No less than veteran race director, Joel Baring will man the SM2SM Run technicalities.

Gun start is at 3:30 in the morning for the 21k, followed by the shorter distances with 30-minute intervals.

