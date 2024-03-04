Colon Night Market resumes March 1 to April 14 from Friday to Sunday

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 04,2024 - 09:43 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The well-known night market in downtown Cebu City resumed last Friday, March 1.

This was announced by Maria Pino, head of the city’s Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (Gasa) and the person behind the night market’s operation, in her Facebook post.

However, from an every-night operation, the Colon Night Market will only operate from Friday to Sunday until April 14.

Pino said that it will be “only in celebration of Ramadan” for the Muslim community.

Pino had already revealed this plan earlier this year when the night market was set to close on January 31.

The vendors, who were selling from December 2023 until January 2024, were part of Cebu City’s Christmas and Sinulog celebrations.

According to various reports, Ramadan is expected to start on March 10 or 11 until April 8 or 9. / with reports from Pia Piquero

