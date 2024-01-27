Colon Night Market set to close on January 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Colon Night Market is set to conclude its operations on Wednesday, January 31.

This information was shared by Maria Pino, president of the Cebu City United Vendors Association Inc. (CCUVA), on January 26 through the Cebu City News and Information Facebook page that is managed by the Cebu City Public Information Office.

Pino said that this early, over 200 vendors at the Colon Night Market and at least 40 of the 100 vendors who are stationed at the nearby Chibugan sa Kamagayan in Barangay Kamagayan, have already ceased from selling as they prepare for the official end of the city’s night market program.

Vendors had been selling in the Colon Night Market since December 2023 as part of the city’s Christmas and Sinulog celebrations.

“Basta mahuman na gani ang Sinulog, mag-anam na gyud na og panguli na sila. Dili na maninda kay alkanse na man,” Pino explained.

However, Pino disclosed that they are planning to resume night vending before the end of February 2024 as a preparation for the Ramadan.

Ramadan that is observed by our Muslim brethren is expected to take place in March this year.

Pino further clarified that, unlike Christmas and Sinulog, they plan to operate only three days a week on Colon Street, or from Fridays to Sundays.

She, however clarified, that this plan is still tentative and pending the approval from Mayor Michael Rama, as they have yet to seek permission from the Office of the Mayor.

