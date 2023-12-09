Cebu City collects P1.6M revenue from Colon night market operations

The Cebu City Government has raked in a total of P1.696 million in “arkabala” fees collected from vendors operating in the Colon night market from November 2022 to November 2023.

City Treasurer Mare Var Reyes disclosed this during a press conference on Friday, December 8.

The “arkabala” fee ranges from P10 to P50 and is part of the P200 stall rental per night collected by the Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA), which is the organizer of the annual night market.

“The arkabala is a part of our taxes, so it goes to the city. We issue the cash ticket receipts. Per night na sya, every stall per night, ang collection is depende sa gidak-on sa stall,” the city treasurer said.

Moreover, the collected funds, issued through cash ticket receipts, support the city’s various initiatives, including the Chibogan sa Kamagayan, sustained by the night market’s earnings.

Despite operating at a loss, the night market will continue beyond January, extending to Junquera Street, as part of the initial proposal to the Cebu City Council.

Maria Pino, the night market organizer, expressed optimism about recovering losses in December, supported by Mayor Michael Rama’s commitment to let them use the Kamagayan lot as long as it remains unused by the government.

“Aron daw dili puy-an og mga eskwaters, nya di sad magamit og bisan unsa nga mga personalan,” Pino said.

Currently, there are 500 vendors at the Colon night market. /clorenciana

