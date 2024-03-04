Mandtra Residences Showroom Opens In Mandaue City

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) and Cebu Homegrown Developers Inc. opened Mandtra Residences’ showroom in Casuntingan, Mandaue City.

Elegantly designed with an urban tropical style, the high-ceiling showroom includes outdoor and indoor lobbies, a reception area, a meeting room, sales office, a bare studio type unit, and fully-furnished studio and one-bedroom units.

CLI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose Soberano III and Senior Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer Jose Franco Soberano, officially opened the showroom together with CLI SVP for HR, Marketing and Leasing, Joanna Marie Bergunthal, CLI Senior EVP and Treasurer, Maria Rosario Soberano, CLI VP for Senior Business Development, Sylvan John Monzon, CLI FVP for AMT and Sales Rose Yulo, AVP for Corporate Communications and Customer Relations Janella Soberano-Wu, and VP for External Affairs Mark Chang.

Rev. Fr. Brian Brigoli officiated the blessing of the showroom.

The 2.4-hectare residential condominium project in Tipolo, Mandaue City showcases three residential towers with a total of 1,879 units including retail units.

Inspired by modern and balanced living, Mandtra Residences is equipped with high-standard building features such as 24/7 security, 100% backup power, combinable units, and property management services.

One can also find community amenities including a Sky Garden, Wellness Lounge, Fitness Gym, Adult and Kiddie Pool, Jogging Paths and Landscape Area, Clubhouse, Function Hall, Children’s Playground and Chapel.

“Mandtra Residences is a testament of goodwill that will showcase what we desire for and aspire for in residential living that is mixed with amenities we provide.” CLI CEO Jose Soberano III said.

“We are here in Mandaue to add more to this growing city.” He added.

The showroom is open from Mondays to Fridays, 9 AM – 5 PM. For inquiries, please contact 0917 710 9079 and 0917 623 5083.

