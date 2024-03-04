Property Views

Mandtra Residences Showroom Opens In Mandaue City

By: - March 04, 2024

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) and Cebu Homegrown Developers Inc. opened Mandtra Residences’ showroom in Casuntingan, Mandaue City. 

Mandtra Residences is a testament of goodwill that will showcase what we desire for and aspire for in residential living that is mixed with amenities we provide.

 

Jose Soberano III

CEO of Cebu Landmasters Inc.

Elegantly designed with an urban tropical style, the high-ceiling showroom includes outdoor and indoor lobbies, a reception area, a meeting room, sales office, a bare studio type unit, and fully-furnished studio and one-bedroom units.

Key Executives of Cebu Landmasters during the opening of their showroom

Key Executives of Cebu Landmasters Inc. during the opening of their showroom

CLI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jose Soberano III and Senior Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer Jose Franco Soberano, officially opened the showroom together with CLI SVP for HR, Marketing and Leasing, Joanna Marie Bergunthal, CLI Senior EVP and Treasurer, Maria Rosario Soberano, CLI VP for Senior Business Development, Sylvan John Monzon, CLI FVP for AMT and Sales Rose Yulo, AVP for Corporate Communications and Customer Relations Janella Soberano-Wu, and VP for External Affairs Mark Chang.

Rev. Fr. Brian Brigoli officiated the blessing of the showroom.

The 2.4-hectare residential condominium project in Tipolo, Mandaue City showcases three residential towers with a total of 1,879 units including retail units.

Inspired by modern and balanced living, Mandtra Residences is equipped with high-standard building features such as 24/7 security, 100% backup power, combinable units, and property management services.

One can also find community amenities including a Sky Garden, Wellness Lounge, Fitness Gym, Adult and Kiddie Pool, Jogging Paths and Landscape Area, Clubhouse, Function Hall, Children’s Playground and Chapel.

Cebu Landmasters CEO Jose Soberano III

Cebu Landmasters CEO Jose Soberano III

“Mandtra Residences is a testament of goodwill that will showcase what we desire for and aspire for in residential living that is mixed with amenities we provide.” CLI CEO Jose Soberano III said.

“We are here in Mandaue to add more to this growing city.” He added.

The showroom is open from Mondays to Fridays, 9 AM – 5 PM. For inquiries, please contact 0917 710 9079 and 0917 623 5083.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

SHAABAA SEASON 26 FINALS: ARQ, Cebu Landmasters, Nest Workspaces rule respective divisions

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.