Mandani Bay’s Balikbayan Night Kicks Off Sinulog 2025

Mandani Bay brought together tradition, community, and progress during its much-awaited Balikbayan Night on January 16, 2025.

This special event warmly welcomed global Filipinos and guests returning to Cebu for the Fiesta Señor/Sinulog 2025 celebrations. It was an ideal start to a season filled with cultural vibrancy and faith, highlighting Mandani Bay’s role as a hub of culture and innovation.

A Tour of World-Class Excellence

The evening began with an Open House that showcased Mandani Bay’s award-winning Show Gallery and stunning model units. Guests were given a front-row view of Mandani Bay’s elegant designs, setting the tone for what modern living can offer.

Audi Villa, Sales Head of Mandani Bay, added to the event’s appeal with his talk at The Tent. He offered key insights into the development’s vision, sharing updates that sparked excitement among attendees.

Exciting Announcements from Mandani Bay

Villa took the stage to share groundbreaking developments set for Mandani Bay. These unveilings cemented the community’s reputation as a trendsetter in Visayas and Mindanao (VisMin):

The longest boardwalk in VisMin, measuring 500 meters along the waterfront, will open this year.

The Green Promenade, a 500-meter-long park, will debut by the end of 2025 or early next year. It will offer residents a lush oasis for relaxation and recreation.

The year also marks the turnover of Phase 1 units, the handover of Phase 2 units, and the opening of premium retail and dining spaces at The Boardwalk.

These developments symbolize progress while upholding Mandani Bay’s commitment to lifestyle and sustainability.

Celebrating Culture through the Sinulog Dance

The evening’s highlight was an enthralling cultural show featuring the iconic Sinulog dance. Performers in traditional costumes moved gracefully to pounding drumbeats, captivating the audience with every step. This performance celebrated faith and artistry while immersing the crowd in the essence of Cebuano culture.

A Fluvial Parade to Remember

Balikbayan Night set the stage for an even larger event—the Fluvial Parade Viewing on January 18, 2025. Thousands of spectators are expected at Mandani Bay’s 500-meter Boardwalk to witness the vessel carrying the miraculous Sto. Niño de Cebu. The boardwalk will come alive with cultural performances, adding joy to this significant spiritual event.

Soon, the Boardwalk will also feature a selection of premium retail and dining options, allowing guests and residents to enjoy Mandani Bay as a vibrant social center.

Mandani Bay’s Forward-Looking Spirit

Balikbayan Night was a heartfelt celebration of Cebuano culture and unity. With its welcoming festivities and exciting milestones for 2025, Mandani Bay continues reimagining modern living while staying rooted in tradition. It’s more than a place; it’s a community made for celebrations, connections, and the future.