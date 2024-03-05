Tommy Osmeña on call for stoppage of Cebu BRT civil works: ‘We have leaders acting like spoiled brats’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña lambasted several Cebu government officials following the call to halt the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) civil works.

Osmeña called out officials, particularly City Councilor James Cuenco, the Provincial Board, and Cebu Provincial Governor Gwen Garcia.

“It’s very important not to insult the funders of a major assistance project because you’re asking for trouble. Never mind trouble for yourself, it’s the people that suffer,” Osmeña said in a press conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

“We have leaders acting like spoiled brats,” he added.

Osmeña said it is important not to insult the funders of a major assistance project costing billions, such as the Cebu BRT.

“I was very disturbed by headlines reporting that provincial and city council wanted CBRT stopped,” Osmeña said.

According to Osmeña, if the Cebu BRT project is stopped, Cebu City, even worse the Philippines, would be blacklisted by the donor nations, including Japan and Germany.

Osmeña explained that the national government would not permit the cessation of the Cebu BRT project, as it is integral to an international bilateral treaty.

“At the very least they should be polite. It’s hurting Cebu,” Osmeña said.

